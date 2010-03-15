Grizzlies host camp for kids with hoop dreams

By Chip Washington - bio | email

HORN LAKE, MS (WMC-TV) - Hosting a spring break basketball camp in Horn Lake for youngsters with hoop dreams is one of the many ways the Memphis Grizzlies Basketball organization is giving back to the community.

Reaching out, giving back, and teaching youngsters basketball fundamentals is the theme of this first ever week-long spring break HOOPS basketball camp held at Horn Lake Middle School.



The event is for youngsters ages 6 through 14, and is done in cooperation with the Horn Lake Parks and Recreation department.

"Honestly, spring break is a time where most kids are just laying in the house, so we just figured why not do a basketball camp where we can teach the fundamentals of the game to the kids," said Justin Boddie, Grizzlies Camp Coordinator.

And they did, going over everything from dribbling to layup drills to passing. And if participants did not follow directions, there was something for that too.



David Moore and Leon Cunningham both participated. Moore was hesitant at first, but with some family prompting by his grandfather decided to give it a try.

"It's fun, it's fun," he said. "Got a little tough, some of the stuff I'm learning, but it's fun."

The City of Horn Lake has hosted a Grizzlies junior league camp for the past two years, which has grown to over 2000 participants.

"The opportunity to play under the Grizzlies name, for a camp to be offered during spring break is a great opportunity," said Tasha York, who lives in Millington and brought her son Austin to burn off some excess energy.

As part of the camp that invites boys and girls of all skill levels, campers will receive a t-shirt, camp basketball, and a ticket credit to an upcoming Grizzlies home game.

