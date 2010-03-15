Two Memphis area officers charged with DUI

By Nick Kenney - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A Shelby County sheriff's deputy and a Memphis police Major have both been charged with DUI in two separate cases that happened just 24 hours apart.



Sheriff's deputy Marc Smith was arrested Friday, and charged with public intoxication, reckless driving, and driving under the influence.



On Friday at 3:51am at Timber Creek and Germantown Parkway, Smith hit a parked car at a speed of close to 35 miles per hour. According to the affidavit of complaint, officers noticed that he was unstable on his feet and stuttering his speech. Police say Smith then fell asleep while waiting, before ultimately blowing a point-one-six.



Shelby County Sheriff Mark Luttrell says his deputy faces serious disciplinary action.



"He's a new officer. Having just gone through the basic training for new officers, he knew better," Luttrell said. "He will be held accountable. The appropriate actions will be taken."



But Smith isn't the only law officer charged with DUI in the past four days.



On Saturday at 3:40 a.m. at the intersection of Poplar View and Civic Center Drive, Collierville police arrested Memphis Police Major Jeffery Polk.



Polk charged with DUI and reckless driving.



Polk, who joined the police force in August of 1986, has been relieved of duty during this investigation. He is the second MPD Major charged with DUI since November.



Luttrell is not involved in the Memphis police case, but says all officers face the same responsibility.



"Never, never forget that you have a dual responsibility," he said. "Number one is to obey the law and secondly to be role models for the law."

Memphis Police Director Larry Godwin was unavailable for comment Monday. Meanwhile, Luttrell says Smith faces possible job suspension or termination, maybe therapy.



Both Smith and Polk must answer the charges in court as well.

