Search continues for man accused of dropping baby down trash chute

A father is on the run from police after he threw his one-month-old son down an 11-story trash chute Sunday.

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Memphis Police continued to search Monday for the father accused of dropping his baby down a trash chute at a high rise apartment complex.

Monday, investigators said the case is still under investigation, but declined an interview request and did not release any new information.

The baby was discovered late Sunday morning in a bin at the bottom of a trash chute in a building that is 18 stories tall, and was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

Sunday, neighbor Morris Johnson told Action News 5, "We didn't hear anything cause they were working over here. It was real loud this morning."

Original reports indicated the infant's mother and father were in an argument when the baby's father tossed the infant down the trash chute. He then left the scene.

A building maintenance man, who doesn't typically work on Sundays but was there working on his own apartment, said he emptied a full trash bin shortly after 11:00 a.m.

Investigators will not say if they have tracked down the father and interviewed him. In fact they won't even release his name, and have not described him as a suspect in the case.

As of 5:30 Monday afternoon, he was not in the Shelby County Jail.

Family friends identify the couple as Rachelle Nelson and Marcus Martin. According to court records, Nelson took out an order of protection against Martin.

In February 2009, Martin was charged with violating the child restraint law after being pulled over while driving with an infant on his lap.

On January first of this year, he was accused of hitting Nelson in the head with a beer bottle.

At last check, the baby was in good condition.

