Alleged victim of DeSoto crossing guard speaks about sex charges

SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC-TV) - A DeSoto County crossing guard faces child sex charges just days after deputies accused him of taking drugs, and one of his accusers is talking about his claims of years of abuse.

DeSoto County sheriff's deputies returned to the 8000 block of Five Oaks Drive in Southaven Monday evening. Monday was the third day since officers arrested William "Willie" LeFlore on drug charges.

The Hope Sullivan Elementary crossing guard is now accused of molesting at least one boy from his own neighborhood over a number of years.



"Long awaited," said the accuser in an exclusive interview with Action News 5.



The person accusing LeFlore is now a young adult, and Action News 5 agreed to withhold his identity for this story. 'John' told us he first came to know LeFlore when he offered him rides to school.

At the time, 'John' was just 11 years-old.



"He would touch on my pockets and be, like, 'What's in your pockets?'," John said. "Stuff like that."



'John' said things eventually escalated, and that LeFlore offered him prescription drugs. 'John' took them, and recalled the kinds of threats he claims LeFlore would use to ensure his silence.

"You're the one who's gonna get in trouble if this comes out," he claims LeFlore said to him.

'John' said things finally came to an head after his parents learned about the years of alleged abuse at the hands of who they thought was a neighborhood friend.



"It was kind of at a standstill for quite a while," said "John." "Even though the authorities did know about it," he added.



A DeSoto County detective did not want us to reveal specific details about the investigation. But the arrest would not have happened without John's cooperation. He is relieved William LeFlore is no longer a threat.



LeFlore was booked into the DeSoto County Jail Monday night. At last check, no bond had been set. DeSoto County school officials have asked that he be banned from crossing guard duty while this matter is under investigation.

