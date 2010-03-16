Search warrant details why Bartlett police wanted to arrest Memphis man

The Memphis and Bartlett police departments work together when operating in each other's jurisdiction, but Bartlett police offered little notice Thursday before attempting to carry out a warrant in Memphis.

A Bartlett police officer will not be charged for fatally shooting a Memphis man while serving a warrant last week.

BARTLETT, TN (WMC-TV) - A copy of the search warrant obtained by Bartlett police reveals the reasons why a Bartlett officer - who shot and killed a Memphis man - was there to begin with.

After requesting a copy of the search warrant on day of the shooting, Action News 5 finally received it on Tuesday. Dated March 10th, the four page warrant outlines the reasons police showed up at the home in the first place.

In it, Bartlett police say they had reason to believe that marijuana was being sold from the house at 1346 Standridge in Memphis. Bartlett police say they had developed a confidential informant who told them that Malcolm Shaw stored and sold marijuana from that house on Standridge.

On March 8th, the confidential informant wore a wire, called Shaw, and ordered marijuana.

According to police, the confidential informant then went to 1346 Standridge, met up with Shaw, and bought 13.3 grams of marijuana.

The confidential informant told Bartlett police he saw that Shaw had more marijuana inside the house,so undercover officers returned to Shaw's house three days later armed with this search warrant to root out the suspected drugs and any bookkeeping records that would qualify as evidence of a marijuana operation.

Police say that when they went inside, Shaw had a gun and made a move that prompted one of the officers to open fire.

Shaw died on scene.

Memphis police ruled the shooting to be justified.

Investigators have not said if police found what they were searching for in the house.

Bartlett police say they are also investigating the shooting internally as well.

