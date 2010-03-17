TN Medical Examiner arrested on drug charge

By Jamel Major - bio | email

RIDGELAND, MS (WMC-TV) - Tennessee State Medical Examiner Dr. Bruce Levy was arrested Wednesday and faces felony drug charges.



Tennessee Department of Health terminated Levy's contract after police arrested him on felony drug charges at a Ridgeland, Mississippi hotel.



Health Commissioner Susan Cooper released a statement.



"At approximately 10:30 a.m. today, I was notified by officials in Mississippi of the arrest of Dr. Bruce Levy on felony drug charges," Cooper said in the statement. "The Department of Health is taking immediate action to terminate its contract with Dr. Levy for these services. In the interim, as Health Commissioner, I will name an acting state medical examiner to carry out the duties of the position."



Authorities arrest Levy after a routine search of packages and cargo with a drug dog. Agents later found several small containers of marijuana inside Levy's hotel room.



Former Memphis Medical Examiner O.C. Smith commented on the arrest.



"When I heard about it, I was shocked," Smith said. "I've known him for years."



"This is going to affect the families of the victims and the rights of defendants on every trial he's been in or scheduled to be in," Smith said.



Levy took control of Metro Nashville's medical examiner office under a private contract in July of 1997. He was appointed Tennessee Medical Examiner in March of 1998.



Levy was taken to a Madison County, Mississippi jail. His bond is set at $25,000.

