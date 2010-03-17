Mother of baby allegedly thrown down trash chute made up story

By Nick Kenney - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - The mother of the baby allegedly thrown down a garbage chute is now charged with making up the whole story.



With the help of an interpreter, the judge made the charge against Rachelle Nelson, who is hearing impaired, clear.



"You're charged with a class D felony, filing a false offense report," the judge said. "That carries two to 12 years in prison if you are convicted."



Sunday morning, Nelson told police that her one-month-old son had been tossed down the 11th floor trash chute by the baby's father and that the child then landed in an empty garbage bin.



The baby was taken to LeBonheur in non-critical condition.



According to the arrest warrant, Nelson told police her 9-year-old daughter witnessed the incident.



However, Nelson's daughter told investigators the baby's father did not throw the infant down the shoot. She said her mother told her she had to help her out, and then the mother made up the story.



Police also said the evidence did not add up. In an e-mail, a Memphis Police Department spokesperson said "the child would have fallen approximately 110 feet and been traveling over 100 miles per hour or 36 feet per second when it landed in an empty metal trash container. Impossible."

