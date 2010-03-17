Woman charged with animal cruelty faces judge

By Chip Washington - bio | email

DUNDEE, MS (WMC-TV) - A Mississippi woman charged with animal cruelty face a judge Wednesday.



Investigators said they discovered a puppy mill on Stacy Moore's property after investigating a fire at her trailer.



Moore lived in the trailer with dozens of dogs, three of which died in the fire.



Moore's attorney, Daniel Morris, said they will fight the charges.



"We're going to dispute just about everything they say because sometimes you have people that are a little overzealous about things," Morris said.



Morris said reports that dogs were not properly cared for by Moore were false.



However, Tunica Humane Society director Sandy Williams said cases like this bring the issue of animal cruelty to the forefront.



"These cases that are brought to the surface brings public awareness to this situation," Williams said, "and we don't want these kinds of things going on in Tunica County."



In Mississippi, animal cruelty cases are only misdemeanors. If convicted, Moore could still get six months in jail per count.



"They know I take care of my animals," Moore said. "With all the people I sold to, I never had any problems out of anyone."

