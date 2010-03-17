Sisters busted in counterfeit ring in Germantown

By Nick Kenney - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Two sisters busted for running a counterfeit ring in Germantown have lengthy records.



Yumekia Robinson is in jail on $150,000 bond and charged with theft, forgery and identity theft after sheriff's deputies discovered a trove of stolen information at a Germantown apartment.



Since July of 2004, Robinson has been charged eight different times, with each case very similar to the one before.



Robinson has been arrested in possession of at least 18 different identities from at least four other states.



The identities were in the form of fake, stolen, or altered driver's licenses, credit cards, checks, and social security cards. Some of them were used for shopping trips at the Wolfchase Galleria Mall.



In November of 2008 and August of 2009, Robinson was caught with three counterfeit $100 bills.



At this scene, investigators said she had eight $100 counterfeit bills.



Robinson's sister Danielle is also in jail. Her bond is set at $160,000.



Since October of 2007, Danielle Robinson has been caught with two other stolen identifications from two different states.



Combined, the Robinsons have been caught driving seven different cars from four different rental companies that were rented, never returned and reported stolen.

