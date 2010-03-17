6 teens arrested for string of parking lot robberies

By Jason Miles - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Asiana Market and Café Que Huong are just two of the stores in a shopping center located near the corner of Mt. Moriah and Ridgeway. It is where employees have been on guard after a series of armed robberies.



"Making this area feel very unsafe," said Jeanni Mims.



She works and shops in the strip mall.



"Never had bad things happening to me here," said Mims.



She told us the recent robberies made her think. But Memphis Police announced late Wednesday the arrest of six teenagers who they say committed a string of crimes outside that shopping center and a number of other lots in the Hickory Hill area.



Bakary Kassama, 18, is the only suspect old enough to be charged as an adult with, among other things, Aggravated Robbery.



During the most recent robbery, police said one of the gunman approached a woman as she walked to her car. She was forced inside and then told to drive to a nearby ATM.



In addition to Asian women, police said the teens targeted Hispanic women as well. The spree began in early February and ended with the arrests this week.



"Good news they got caught," said Mims.



It was good news for those who fell victim to the crimes and the communities who felt their lives and livelihoods were on the line.

