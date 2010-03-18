Woman wanted in multiple states after burglary outside Mid-South fitness center

By Justin Hanson - bio | email

BRIGHTON, TN (WMC-TV) - A car break-in at one Mid-South fitness center has one woman worried and now police are on the hunt for the person responsible.

In fact, police only have one good picture of the woman they believe is responsible.

"Walking to my car, I seen the drivers' side window had been smashed in," said Brighton resident Vickie Baker.

Baker just finished her workout at the ATC Fitness Center in Brighton, Tennessee.

She came out to find her drivers side window shattered and her purse missing.

"Credit card, checks, driver's license, social, everything," Baker added.

"Without regards, these people are professionals...they know what they're doing," said Craig Pifer with the Brighton Police Department.

The still picture used by police is from a Jackson, Tennessee surveillance camera.

Brighton officers believe the woman in the picture is responsible for breaking into Baker's car.

Since early March, Brighton police say the suspect used stolen credit cards and checks to make purchases in eight Mid-South cities and three states!

"They leave the driver's license, the victim's driver's license inside the wallet and place their own picture above the victim's picture," Pifer added.

"There is an alarm on the car but it would have gone off only if the door was open," said Baker.

Vickie Baker said it is always good to take extra precaution.

"Its not fair ... you want to be a trusting person and in this day, you can't," she said.

Police hope someone will recognize the woman and turn her in!

Brighton police said the suspect's vehicle is a silver or gray 4-door Mitsubishi or Toyota Camera.

If you have any information on this case or recognize the woman in the picture, call Brighton police at 901-475-6722.

