Memphis Ike's and Super D stores to close

By Jamel Major - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Ike's and Super D drug stores are pulling out of Memphis.



USA Drug announced it will be pulling the drug stores, both fixtures of the Memphis community for decades, out of the Memphis market, closing as many as 17 stores within the next week.



Customers at the Super D pharmacy on Poplar Avenue were surprised to learn it will soon close.



"I just stopped by to ask where they were going because I would follow them wherever they go," Natalie Cook said.



Ronnie Gray with Super D and Ike's said sales at the drug stores have been falling.



"Our sales have slowly been eroding," Gray said. "They haven't dropped off all at one time, but have slowly eroded through the years."



Fifteen Super D stores and two Ike's will operate as Walgreens. Walgreens is also in negotiations with USA Drug to buy two more Ike's locations.



"We felt like this was the time," Gray said, "particularly with CVS, which is a real strong competitor, with Walgreens, and we already have Rite Aid here. We felt like this was the time to get out of the market."



Ike's and Super D pharmacy customers will soon be notified that their prescriptions will be transferred to local Walgreens stores.



"All the prescription files are going to be converted over on Tuesday night," Gray said, "so Wednesday morning they're going to have our files, so there shouldn't be a problem."



Abbie Trucker, a customer, said she was sad to see the stores go.



"I think it's really a shame that they're getting bought out by a big chain pharmacy and this drug store won't be here anymore," Trucker said.



Company officials said the closures only affect the Memphis market and do not impact stores in surrounding areas like Covington and Munford.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.