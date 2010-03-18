Ex-boyfriend person of interest in Sony Millbrook case

By Nick Kenney - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - The Memphis Police Department said it owes the family of Sony Millbrook answers.



Memphis Police Director Larry Godwin said he has opened an internal investigation to find out how this murder case unfolded so strangely.



Millbrook was found Wednesday at the Budget Lodge under a bed. Millbrook vanished January 26. Until the time of her discovery, her room had been cleared out and rented five different times.



Godwin said investigators did not think to thoroughly turn out the room.



"It was already cleaned, had been rented several time," Godwin said. "The officers wanted to solve it and went in a different direction."



After Millbrook disappeared, police arrested her boyfriend, LaKeith Moody.



Moody was caught driving Millbrook's car and booked into jail but was never charged.



"He was questioned when he was in custody, but we didn't have enough to hold him with," Godwin said. "I think we held him 48 hours."



Moody is a convicted felon. He served two years for burglary and three years for possession with the intent to sell drugs.



He is now in federal custody in Mason, Tennessee.



In April, 2008, police said Moody was sitting in a parked SUV with a loaded gun made in another state. As a convicted felon, Moody can not have a gun.



Moody has not been charged with Millbrook's murder but Godwin said he is the prime suspect.

