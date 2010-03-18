Memphis police officers promoted to lieutenants

By Nick Kenney - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - After waiting a decade to get promoted, a group of African American Memphis police officers were named lieutenants Thursday.



The promotions came after a lengthy court battle and a judge's ruling.



Officer Eric Hulsey said it feels good to now be Lieutenant Eric Hulsey.



"It sounds real good," Hulsey said. "It's been a long time coming."



Hulsey, a 20 year veteran of the force, was one of about two dozen officers who fought for these promotions for the better part of a decade. Last week, the court ordered their immediate promotion.



The promotion ceremony lasted about 15 minutes. The new officers took their new title with a handshake.



Memphis Police Director Larry Godwin said he is ready to move on after the court battle.



"Far as I'm concerned, they're lieutenants," Godwin said. "We're going to move on."



Hulsey agreed with Godwin.



"In my mind, I'm a lieutenant until I retire," Hulsey said.

