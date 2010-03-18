Innocent bystander injured in alleged gang shooting

By Janice Broach - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A teenage girl shot multiple times outside her Raleigh apartment complex was rushed to The MED in critical condition Thursday.



Police evidence markers showed where more than a dozen bullet casings fell in a parking lot at the Raleigh Village Apartments on Yale Road.



Larry Johnson heard shots fired from his apartment.



"I was getting out of the shower and all of the sudden I hear gunshots," Johnson said. "I'm not sure how many."



An 18-year-old girl standing outside her apartment was hit several times. Residents said she was not the target.



"From what I've heard, people were pulling up in an Explorer and they didn't get out of the car," Johnson said. "They just rode by, shot and kept on going."



Johnson and other residents believed the shootings to be gang related. They said the teen was in the wrong place and not a target.



"This has just been happening in the last couple of weeks," Johnson said. "Gang members been hanging around outside our apartments. It's not been like that recently."



Residents said the description is similar to the one given when gang members beat up three Craigmont students walking home last week.



Police said they have little information to go on and no suspects.

