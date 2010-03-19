Masked men who robbed Dollar General at gunpoint caught on tape

By Justin Hanson - bio | email

COVINGTON, TN (WMC-TV) - Police are looking for two men responsible for an armed robbery at a Tipton County Dollar General.

The robbery was caught on tape and police said it could be connected to similar robberies in two other counties.

The surveillance video speaks for itself.

Around 8:30 Tuesday night, two masked men carrying shotguns walked into the Dollar General store on Austin Peay Highway near the Tipton-Shelby County line.

A short time later, they walked out with cash.

"You can see when they were dropping stuff out of their pants and you see when he cocked the shotgun and shouldered the gun at pointed it at the clerk," said Tipton County Sheriff Pancho Chumley.

Luckily, no shots were ever fired at the clerk or customers.

The Tipton County Sheriff said store employees were terrified.

"They're in there trying to ... make an honest living at work at the dollar store and you have these idiots dressed like clowns who come in and rob the Dollar General," Chumley added.

Police suspect the robbery at the Brighton Dollar General is tied to similar robberies at Dollar General Stores in Dyersburg and Henning just days earlier.

"It almost sounds like they knew what they were going to do drawer swaps or something like that...like they came in at the quiet time during business hours," adds store owner Roger May.

May owns convenience store just steps away from Dollar General.

He said Tuesday night's robbery has him concerned.

"Most of our customers are regulars---we know them, they know us," he continued.

And now police hope someone knows the two men in the surveillance video.

Because they said if they try and rob again, they may not be so lucky.

"They're going to rob a place again and when they do, that's probably going to be the last one," Chumley said.

Police said next time, a store owner could point a gun back at them.

If you recognize the two men in the surveillance tape or have any information about this case, please call the Tipton County Sheriff's Department at 901-475-3300.

