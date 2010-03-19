Exposed scam artist turns himself in

By Lori Brown - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - The subject of an Action News 5 investigation faced a judge Friday.



Charles McKuhn turned himself in Thursday afternoon on an outstanding warrant for passing bad checks.



McKuhn was charged with two felonies, passing bad checks and theft of property.



Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise exposed McKuhn earlier this month.



Hundreds of people in four states accused McKuhn of taking advantage of them while they were struggling with debt and foreclosure. The complaints prompted regulators to put McKuhn and his company, TWI, on Tennessee's Buyer Beware list.



TWI said on its website it could resolve consumer's debt problems in 90 days and even claimed it could save their homes from foreclosure.



Glenda Peete learned about McKuhn the hard way after paying him $750.



"I was told that in the event my home went into foreclosure that they had attorneys that could go into court, file papers and get my house out of foreclosure," Peete said.



Peete never heard from TWI again.

