Condition improving for man shot on MATA bus

By Lori Brown - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - The condition of the man shot by a stray bullet on a MATA bus was improving Saturday.



The MED said that Tyrone Woodall, 37, is now in fair condition. The man police said was the target of the shooters, 27-year-old Travis Williams, was still in critical condition.



Woodall was on his way home from work downtown on a MATA bus when a stray bullet hit him at the corner of Watkins and Vollintine.



Police said the shot was fired from an assault rifle more than two blocks away.



Police said the shooter intended to hit Williams, who was standing in front of JJ Market on North Watkins.



Vera Johnson, Woodall's mother, spoke with Action News 5 over the phone.



"I'm mad," Johnson said, "but ain't nothing that can be done about it."



Johnson said her son is expected to be put in a regular hospital room tonight.



"They operated on him yesterday, took the bullet out, and he's doing pretty good," Johnson said.



Police told Johnson the shooting was gang related.



Memphis City Council member Myron Lowery said something must be done about violent crimes such as this.



"No one should be shot while sitting on a bus," Lowery said. "Operation Safe Community, fighting at the state level to try to reduce the number of guns we have in the hands of criminals."



Lowery said everyone, not just lawmakers, need to do their part by reporting people who have guns illegally before someone else gets hurt.



Two suspects were still on the loose Saturday. Police said they were last seen in a black Chevy Monte Carlo.



Police asked if you know anything that could help solve the case, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.