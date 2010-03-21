Ask Andy: Corvette con

By Andy Wise - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - If you browse Craigslist for a deal on a car, be careful. It is easy to stumble upon a scam.



For instance, a 1998 Corvette for only $5,000. The car looked great and the seller even e-mailed a photo album, but said the car was being held at a car shipping company in Arkansas and was not available to look at.



Let's call that red flag number one, when you are unable to even look at the car.



A quick check of Kelley Blue Book showed the car should sell for around $12,000 to $15,000.



Call that red flag number two, a car priced a third below value.



The seller then sent an e-mail with Ebay's logo on it and said if we sent a money order, it would be covered under Ebay's buyer protection program.



Ebay said this is a scam. Ebay only offers buyer protection for cars bought on Ebay. This car was found on Craigslist.



As for the money order, the attorney general's office said once it is sent off, consider it gone.



No matter how great the pictures look, if the price is far too low and you are asked to send a money order, buyer beware.

