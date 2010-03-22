Tipton County homeowner shoots at burglary suspect

TIPTON COUNTY, TN (WMC-TV) - Authorities in Tipton County pursued a burglary suspect Monday afternoon after he was shot at by a homeowner.

The suspect allegedly attempted to burglarize a home in the 400 block on Lindsey, near Highway 14 in Tipton County, early Monday afternoon.

According to Tipton County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Donna Turner, the homeowner shot at the suspect, who left the scene in the car.

Deputies chased the suspect until he wrecked on Highway 51 North in Covington. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

Officials have not released the suspect's name.

