Former Oakland officer charged with making up badge story

A badge is at the center of a Christmas miracle that likely saved an Oakland, Tennessee police officer from serious harm.

Oakland police continue to search for two suspects who tried to kill a police officer earlier this week. The officer's life was saved, officials said, by his steel badge.

This story gives new meaning to the phrase badge of honor. After all, it is a badge that is credited with saving Oakland Police Officer Joshua Smith's life, after a man shot him at point-blank range.

Police Officer says he's blessed that his badge saved his life

The Oakland police officer who said his badge stopped a suspect's bullet spoke out for the first time Saturday.

New information was revealed Tuesday in the investigation of an Oakland police officer who said his badge stopped a bullet and saved his life.

OAKLAND, TN (WMC-TV) - A former Oakland police officer who claimed his badge saved him from a bullet on Christmas Eve has been indicted by a Fayette County grand jury.

Joshua Smith turned himself in Monday to the Fayette County Sheriff's Department. He bonded out a short time later.

Smith is charged with two counts of filing a false report and one count of fabricating or tampering with evidence.

Smith claimed that he had been shot in the badge by one man and threatened with a knife by another during a traffic stop on U.S. 64 about 1 a.m. Christmas Eve. Doubts about his story led to an investigation.

There's been no reason made public about why Smith might have fabricated the story.

Oakland Police Chief Keith Hogwood refused to comment Monday on the matter.

In a January interview with Action News 5, Smith maintained that his badge saved his life on Christmas Eve when a suspect he pulled over shot him.

"All I can do is tell the truth," Smith said at the time. "That's what I've done."

Smith said was amazed that the bullet happened to hit his badge.

"Of all the places on my body, it hit an area that's about two by four," he said.

During the January interview, Smith said he understood the need for an investigation, but hoped it would not hurt his reputation.

"I am upset because it's put my name through the mud," he said. "Someone says I hung my badge on the fence and shot it. Crazy."

In the interview, Smith said the allegations against him come down to politics.

"People who want the Mayor and current administration out of office are trying to discredit me, because if they do that, they discredit the Chief, and therefore the Mayor," Smith said.

The husband and father of two children said he had nothing to gain by making the story up.

"I put my life on the line for this job," said Smith, "and this is how I get treated?"

