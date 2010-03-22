Police discover meth lab, 5-year-old child inside home

By Jamel Major - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Memphis police made a dangerous discovery Monday inside a home in the 3900 block of Graceland Drive.



Neighbors were stunned to see the Tennessee Methamphetamine Task force in their neighborhood early Monday afternoon.



"It's a shocker," Ethel McCray said. "It really is."



Investigators showed up at a home on Graceland Drive to serve a warrant on a suspect for manufacturing meth. After searching the house they discovered a small meth lab.



"In the backyard they found in the trash remnants of a meth lab that have probably been cooked within the last 24 hours," Lt. Mike Sheariin said.



Authorities also found a 5-year-old girl inside, and quickly arrested her mother. Family members said the child's aunt has custody of her, and she was only visiting her mother.



"(If) You ain't got that much care for your child than to have that around your child, you don't need no children," neighbor Charleston Ware said. "Some people just don't need no children."



While the task force spent the afternoon gathering evidence, neighbors said they never expected this type of crime in their quiet community.



"You really don't hear about this here in this neighborhood," Ware said. "I've been in this neighborhood for 12 years and I pretty much know everybody in this neighborhood."



Authorities said it was the third meth lab they've discovered within the past four days in the Memphis area.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.