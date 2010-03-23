Fullilove turns in new disclosure form, but questions remain

By Lori Brown - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Tuesday was the deadline for Memphis City Council member Janis Fullilove to file a corrected Campaign Finance Disclosure form with the Shelby County Election Commission.



Fullilove turned in the corrected form just hours after declining Action News 5's request for an interview at Memphis City Hall.



Her previous form listed zero contributions for the period from July, 2009 to January, 2010, despite a fundraiser Fullilove announced on her Facebook page. The announcement came days after a grand jury indicted her on charges she lied to get a driver's license after her previous one was revoked for a DUI.



The newly submitted form shows $3,000 in contributions, and fundraiser expenses such as a D.J., security, and food. But still missing is any mention of the facility where the fundraiser was held, Fire and Ice. Whether Fullilove paid for the facility, or it was donated to her, it is against the law to not report the value of a facility used as a fundraiser.



Action News 5 has also discovered that Fullilove is also missing another Campaign Finance Disclosure form. There is no report for July 2008 through January 2009.



"That was brought to our attention based on your request," Shelby County Election Commission Chair Bill Giannini said. "There is a missing, an un-filed campaign disclosure report in '08."



It's a mistake the Shelby County Election Commission should have caught.



"Because the administration in charge now was not at place at that time, it is hard to comment on how that happened," Giannini said.



Fullilove did not want to comment on why she apparently did not file the form.



The Election Commission administrator said he would send a certified letter to Fullilove on Tuesday, asking her to submit a Campaign Finance Disclosure form for the 2008 period.



Once she receives the letter, she has five business days to submit the '08 report. Administrator Richard Holden said he will also send out a letter about the missing facility expense.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.