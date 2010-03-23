Woman robbed, struck by car

By Jamel Major - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - An unknown suspect robbed a woman and struck her with his car in the middle of a busy Memphis street Tuesday afternoon.



Witness Chico Boyd said the incident happened in a matter of seconds.



"Never saw nothing like that in my life," he said. "I was shocked."



According to authorities, the 28-year-old woman was trying to sell an iPod at the Tillman Food and Deli. As she was leaving the store, police say a car pulled up and a man inside the vehicle tried to grab her purse.



"She came out the store and walked past his driver side door," Boyd said. "He tried to snatch her purse, threw his car in reverse and snatch off with her. She was still holding on. About that time, she had let go and she fell in back of the car. He put the car in reverse and ran over her."



Neighbors who saw what happened couldn't believe it.



"She was bruised up pretty bad, and she was doing a lot of moaning and groaning," Linda Hill said.



Hill didn't know the woman.



"I've never seen her," she said. "Nobody in the neighborhood ever seen her."



Neighbors said it's an unfortunate tragedy.



"It's rough out here living in Binghampton," Boyd said. "Sometimes I be scared out here in Binghampton, but I take it day by day."



The woman was taken to The MED in critical condition.



If you have information that can help authorities call Memphis Police or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

