Mississippi family grows through fostering

By Chip Washington - bio | email

TUNICA, MS (WMC-TV) - A North Mississippi family recently doubled in size, almost overnight. For Brett and Jennifer Borek, everyday life suddenly became a whole lot busier last December, thanks to the addition of several new family members.



First, they formally adopted two sisters they first began fostering over three years ago. Things got even more interesting - and more crowded - just a few weeks later.



"About two weeks after that, we were contacted and placed with four additional foster children," Jennifer Borek said. "Currently in this house we have a 2-year old, 4-year old, 5-year old, 7-year old, 12 and 14."



The newest family members came from a shelter in Tupelo, and when DHS contacted Family Villages about a family that had foster care experience who could take them in, they answered the call. The Borkes say it has been trying at times, but love conquers all.



According to Brett Borek, the need for foster parents has grown tremendously.



"When we started three years ago going through the training process with Youth Villages, there were very few families within DeSoto County, let alone Mississippi, and it's grown since then."



The hope is that children will eventually be reunited with their mother, and when that day comes it will be bittersweet.



"It will be difficult when they leave, but we are thankful for the days we do have with them and know that we've made an impact on their lives," the Boreks said.



Brett and Jennifer added they are also looking to recruit others who might be interested in becoming a foster family. If you would like more information on how you can become involved, click here.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.