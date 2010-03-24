Meth lab busted near Memphis elementary school

By Nick Kenney - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Police busted a meth lab Wednesday that was located just feet from a Memphis elementary school.



While firefighters checked air quality, and undercover cops waited, neighbor Geraldine Clark watched authorities shut down the lab.



"I'm glad they busted it. I really am," she said.



Clark's young children attend Treadwell Elementary School, just a half a block away.



"My kids come here walking, and it couldn't just blowed up on them," she said. Anything could have happened."



Drug agents arrived first after authorities discovered the lab, breaking out electrical tape and chemical suits as they removed the dangerous chemical. Investigators didn't mean to find the lab, which was discovered as they searched for a man wanted in other meth lab cases.



"It's sad," neighbor Yvette Williams said. "I know that much."



Longtime neighbors like Williams said the neighborhood around Highland and Summer has changed over the years, while others just hoped to keep negative influences.



"We talk to our kids all the time about that," Clark said. "Don't do drugs. Try to keep them at the Little Boys Club or some after school program to keep them safe."



The house will be quarantined for a period of time. Legally, no one's allowed inside until the owners pay for a licensed crew to de-contaminate the home.

