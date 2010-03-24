Former Oakland officer appears in court over "badge shooting"

By Jamel Major - bio | email

OAKLAND, TN (WMC-TV) - A former Oakland police officer charged with lying about being shot at last year appeared in court Wednesday morning.



Joshua Smith made a brief appearance before a judge, charged with two counts of filing a false report and one count of fabricating and tampering with evidence. He was indicted by a grand jury earlier this week.



Last December, Smith claimed his police badge stopped a bullet. Smith said the incident happened on Christmas Eve morning after he stopped a driver on Highway 64 in Oakland.



Smith said the passenger got out and swung a knife at him. As he subdued him, Smith said, the driver pulled out a gun and shot at him. Smith said he fired back and the driver took off.



In court Wednesday, the former officer was ordered to appear back in court on March 31st to show that he has a lawyer.



Smith walked out of the courtroom refusing to talk about the incident or take questions from the media.



He is currently out of jail on $25,000 bond.

