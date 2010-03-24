Family, friends remember woman found under motel bed

By Kontji Anthony - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A Memphis nursing student and mother of five who was found dead under a motel bed last week was laid to rest Wednesday.



There wasn't an empty seat inside Apostolic Deliverance Temple, as family and loved ones of nursing student Sony Millbrook said goodbye.



Some prayed, while others were overcome inside the temple that served as the Millbrooks' church home for longer than Sony lived.



"She left a legacy here and certainly we're going to be praying for the family," church superintendent Jerry Taylor said.



The family thanked everyone.



"We have grateful appreciation for the prayers, kind thoughts, deeds, communications, expressions of sympathy and love extended to us," family spokesperson Thelma Rita Heffner said.



With songs came tears and bereavement, bringing some to their feet.



Apostle Perry Maples gave the eulogy.



"God is speaking and we're not listening, but God has a way to get our attention," Maples told the crowd.



Apostle Maples called the Millbrooks compassionate and loving and says they're like family. They've attended his temple since before Sony was alive, and now after her death.



"I just felt for the family and what they were going through not knowing where she was," he said.



He called Millbrook's mother a true example of Christian faith.



"I talked with her, counseled with her, prayed with her, and she said to me, 'I have nothing against the person that did that,'" Maples said. "She said 'I forgive him,' and she said, 'Vengeance belongs to God.'"



Maples said the focus is now on the five children Sony left behind.



"They're here in our daycare academy, and that is where they will continue to come: to our daycare," he said. "We love them and we continue to care for them."



Millbrook's mother left the service, visibly shaken. Her grandchildren and other distraught loved ones followed behind.



Meanwhile, the father of four of Millbrook's five children, LaKeith Moody, remains a person of interest in the case. He's in a Mason, Tennessee jail on an unrelated gun charge as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.