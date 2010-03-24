Man charged with sexual assault inside Mid-South church

By Nick Kenney - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Memphis police have charged a man for a sexual assault investigators say happened inside a Mid-South church.



Eddie Mickens is charged with assaulting a woman inside the Gilcal Temple, a tiny new COGIC church.



Pastor G.L. Kelley said his upstart church finds itself in the news for all the wrong reasons.



"I would love for the whole world to know about Gilgal, but I don't want it to be known this way," Kelley said.



Services are Tuesday nights and Sunday mornings. Otherwise the building stays closed.



Gilgal hired a neighborhood handyman named Eddie Mickens to do odd jobs during downtime. Now Mickens is in the Shelby County Jail, charged with sexual battery, accused of forcing himself on a neighborhood woman inside the church.



According to the affidavit of complaint, Mickens asked her for help moving furniture. When they stepped inside the church, he allegedly fondled her and demanded sex.



When she refused, he's accused of exposing himself and forcing her to touch him.



"We're not this type of church," Kelly said. "This is not the type of activity that we condone. This is not something that we believe should be happening."



Kelley says Mickens no longer works for Gilgal as a result, but he'll wait for the courts to decide the rest. Meanwhile, as pastor, he holds onto hope.



"That all parties are, in the end, kept in peace," he said.

