School security officer charged with statutory rape

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Memphis police charged a school security officer with statutory rape by an authority figure Wednesday.

Investigators said Antonio Matthews sexually assaulted a 16-year-old female student at Mitchell High School Monday afternoon.

Mitchell has been on a 48 hour hold while police questioned him about the crime.

