President of Memphis Police Association fired

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - The president of the Memphis Police Association, a 28-year veteran of the force, was fired Wednesday.



J.D. Sewell's picture sat at the top of the Board of Directors of the Memphis Police Association. Now, Sewell is no longer a Memphis police officer.



"Director Larry Godwin had me terminated today," Sewell said.



Sewell stood in his front yard talking on his phone to someone on from the Memphis Police Association trying to figure out his next step.



"Obviously it was wrong," Sewell said. "It's a matter of discussion how to fight it."



Sewell said he will definitely fight the termination.



Sewell said ultimately he was fired for criticizing Police Director Larry Godwin at times in front of the Memphis City Council.



"The director, I'm sure, doesn't want me criticizing him like I have in the past," Sewell said.



Sewell said he was not ready to leave the police department.



"This is a career for me," Sewell said. "I have a young family I wasn't planning on leaving at this moment."



Sewell said he still has two years left to serve as president of the Memphis Police Association.

