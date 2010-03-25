Car slams into dentist's office in Holly Springs

By Chip Washington - bio | email

HOLLY SPRINGS, MS (WMC-TV) – A car slammed into a dentist's office late Thursday morning in Holly Springs, killing one person and injuring several others.



According to Lt. John Norman of the Holly Springs Police Department, the driver of the car lost control and careened into the building.



"The preliminary info we have: She came into the parking lot to turn around and she said she hit the break but the vehicle kept on going," said Norman said.



Betty Johnson, 65, drove her car through the front door of the small waiting room at a high rate of speed, actually hitting the back wall.



Mary Lloyd Betts, who was inside the building, was struck head on and died at the scene.



Bill Schneller, who owns a law firm where Betts once worked as a legal secretary, said she was caring for her mother who has Alzheimer's disease.



"She's been a devoted daughter and has really taken care of her during these later years, and even adopted a dog that she's taken care of," he said.



Sharon Hankins was sitting with her children when the accident occurred. She suffered a leg injury when she was struck, and was reported to be in stable condition..



"She was sitting there filling out paperwork, her children went to the restroom, and she thought it was raining really hard outside when it came through," said Hankins' sister, Keasha Smith.



According to police, Betty Johnson was taken to a local hospital to be treated for head trauma and other non-life threatening injuries. Police have not said whether or not she will be charged in the crash.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.