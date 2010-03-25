Crews respond to apartment fire

Image submitted to My 5 by an Action News 5 viewer.

CORDOVA, TN (WMC-TV) - Firefighters responded to a large fire at Thursday at the Country Squire Apartments, located in the 200 block of Stafford Circle in Cordova.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control shortly before 1:30 p.m.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the blaze.

An Action News 5 viewer submitted two videos of the fire to My 5:

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.