MY TURN: Get back the bonus

The NCAA this week rendered its final judgment. The magical 2007-2008 basketball season for the University of Memphis never happened.



Because Derrick Rose was able to attend the University using an invalid SAT score, he was ineligible to play. So, take down the banner, give back the trophy and blank out all the records.



Specifically, Rose's individual records will be eliminated as well as the wins attributed to the record of former basketball coach John Calipari.



And speaking of wiping things out, the University needs to get back that big bonus it paid out to Calipari. The former coach was given a windfall of more than $350,000 for wins that now officially never happened. Calipari was not specifically named by the NCAA in its report on the infractions, but there are a lot of people who think he could have been.



In any event, he is the only coach in college basketball to have been a part of two Final Four teams that had their records vacated. Now that's a record breaking performance that may stand forever.



