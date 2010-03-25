Local rappers honored for promoting Memphis around the world

By Ben Watson - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Memphis rapper Drumma Boy and two other up-and-coming music moguls were given keys to the city Wednesday.



Memphis Mayor A C Wharton singled out the young men for his new Memphis Ambassador Award. The honor is aimed at recognizing Memphians who promote their city around the world.



"We are so proud of you ... so we just want to let to let you know that this is your day," said Wharton. "It's great to have you in these halls."



In the ceremony, Wharton gave Drumma Boy and rapper Kristyle the Memphis Ambassador Award and keys to the city. Memphis born producer Mickey Wright, Jr. was also honored for his music success, including signing artists such as T-Pain.



Mickey Wright, Sr., Wright, Jr's father, was a Shelby County code inspector. He was murdered in 2001. Several years later, used car dealer Dale Mardis was convicted in the case.



"I feel like I'm accepting this for my dad," Wright, Jr. said.



Now, Wright, Jr. is working with other artists to stop the violence.



David Mitchell, also known as rapper Kristyle, said he wants to give back to his community.



"Really we are just trying to heal the hood," Mitchell said, "make it a better place for Memphis as a whole."



Mitchell said their new goal was to inspire other Memphis youngsters to follow their dreams.



"My momma used to tell me if you can make it in Memphis, you can make it anywhere," Mitchell said.

