Tipton county home break-ins could be tied to one suspect

COVINGTON, TN (WMC-TV) - All week, deputies in Tipton County have been working to solve a series of home burglaries and break-ins all over the county. And so far, they've been able to tie at least six cases back to one person.

The suspect in these cases was still in the hospital Friday after leading deputies on a chase earlier this week.

Action News 5 was there just minutes after that police chased ended with this two-car crash in Covington Monday afternoon. The suspect in the Ford Taurus was thrown from the car.

"Soon as they turned the lights on, and he took off...it was fifty-six seconds and it was over with," said Tipton County Sheriff Pancho Chumley.

Deputies say the suspect, Thomas Alexander, just got out of prison last year. He has a lengthy criminal past.

They believe he's responsible for an attempted home break-in around noon Monday at a house in south east Tipton County.

"He thought he was going to break into another house and he lost...the bad guy lost this time," Chumley said.

But after Alexander kicked the door in, he was met with quite a surprise. The homeowner was also a gun owner.

"This time he messed up. The Tipton countian was at home, and he took his pistol and started firing at him," Chumley said.

The homeowner didn't want to go on camera for safety reasons but says he and his wife have a plan in place in case something like this happens. He said this time, he wasn't afraid to put that plan into good use.

Deputies said they recovered stolen items from the trunk of Alexander's car. They said some of the items in the trunk were from burglaries that hadn't even been reported.

"I'm proud he's off the street and he won't be breaking into any more homes here in Tipton County," Chumley said.

And now, Thomas Alexander will be heading back to jail once he gets out of the hospital.

