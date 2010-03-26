Investigators baffled by woman's death

By Jamel Major - bio | email

HENRY CO., TN (WMC-TV) - Investigators in Henry County, Tennessee believe that a woman's body was insider her home for ten months before anyone knew.



The strange and mysterious death of Sandra Lynn Coppedge, 58, has baffled investigators.



Coppedge's death hit the small community hard.



The woman's son discovered her body inside her Cottage Grove home. Officers said she had been dead for ten months. Coppedge was found laying in her bed.



Coppedge kept a journal where she described the days leading up to her death. Authorities believe she may have starved to death.



Investigators said she had not had utilities in her home since September of 2007. Coppedge lived off the land and stuck barrels off the edge of her roof to catch rainwater to use as drinking water.



Coppedge had two sons and a daughter, but investigators said the family rarely kept in touch.



Some neighbors even said they had no idea anyone was living in the home.



"I was very surprised because I didn't know anyone was living there," said one neighbor. "I thought it was vacant."



There are no pictures of Coppedge besides her driver's license and no medical history to positively identify her.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.