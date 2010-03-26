Son of pilot who died in helicopter crash remembers his father

By Janice Broach - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A day after the deadly crash of a medical helicopter in Brownsville, Tennessee, the pilot's family remembered the three people who lost their lives.



Word of a Hospital Wing helicopter crash that killed the pilot, Doug Phillips, and two nurses on board spread quickly.



Jonathan Phillips, the pilot's son, said he tried to find out more when he first heard the news.



"I immediately started calling everybody," Phillips said. "Went to my dad's voicemail, which is not good. He never didn't have his phone on for us."



Phillips said his father loved helping people.



"We've had a steady procession of people coming through here who have told us things we didn't know," Phillips said. "He changed so many people's lives."



Phillips said it would be hard going on without his father.



"I had 28 years with him," Phillips said. "He's the greatest man I've ever known. He's my best friend. He sacrificed everything for his family."



Doug Phillips retired from the Memphis Police Department three years ago. He worked with the department's aviation unit before going to Hospital Wing.



Phillips said his father loved both his jobs and his family. He said his father coached his baseball team and went to all of his sister's recital. He also loved to fish.



"We hunted, we fished," Phillips said. "He just loved being around us. To think about doing those things now, those are going to be the things we miss."

