Event aims to teach inner city kids swimming and safety

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Children of all ages were invited to the University of Memphis Saturday to make a splash.



The group "Make a Splash Mid-South" hosted their annual diversity in swimming clinic and competition.



The group was formed last year after two children drowned in Memphis public pools.



Ridgeway High School graduate and Olympic medal winner Gil Stovall was on hand to help inner city kids learn how to swim and stay safe.



"It's a great sport," Stovall said. "It's done a lot for me and any chance I get to give back and give kids the same opportunity to have the same chance that I did is really important to me."



A recent University of Memphis study showed up to 70 percent of minorities do not know how to swim.

