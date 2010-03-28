Salmons scores 25, Bucks rally past Grizzlies - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Salmons scores 25, Bucks rally past Grizzlies

By COLIN FLY
AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) - John Salmons scored 10 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 108-103 on Sunday.

Salmons twice put the Bucks ahead in the extra period with baskets, including the lead for good when he drained a fading 14-foot jumper with 1:35 left.

Rookie Brandon Jennings added 29 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and Andrew Bogut had 18 points and 11 rebounds in his return after missing a game with a sore back to help the Bucks avoid a three-game losing streak.

Milwaukee is 16-4 since acquiring Salmons at the trade deadline from Chicago.
      
(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press.  All Rights Reserved.)

Powered by Frankly