Salmons scores 25, Bucks rally past Grizzlies

Tuesday, March 23 2010 12:42 AM EDT2010-03-23 04:42:54 GMT
Score One for Perseverance.. The Memphis Grizzlies rallied from 14 down to win for only the third time in their history at Arco Arena, beating the Sacramento Kings 102-to-85. Memphis Started out strongMore >>
Friday, March 19 2010 12:02 AM EDT2010-03-19 04:02:14 GMT
The Memphis Grizzlies take a blow to their NBA Playoff hopes with News Center Marc Gasol has a mild tear in a muscle on the left side of his collarbone. He could miss the rest of the weekend, but is NOTMore >>
MILWAUKEE (AP) - John Salmons scored 10 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 108-103 on Sunday.
Salmons twice put the Bucks ahead in the extra period with baskets, including the lead for good when he drained a fading 14-foot jumper with 1:35 left.
Rookie Brandon Jennings added 29 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and Andrew Bogut had 18 points and 11 rebounds in his return after missing a game with a sore back to help the Bucks avoid a three-game losing streak.
Milwaukee is 16-4 since acquiring Salmons at the trade deadline from Chicago.
