Salmons scores 25, Bucks rally past Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies take a blow to their NBA Playoff hopes with News Center Marc Gasol has a mild tear in a muscle on the left side of his collarbone. He could miss the rest of the weekend, but is NOT

Score One for Perseverance.. The Memphis Grizzlies rallied from 14 down to win for only the third time in their history at Arco Arena, beating the Sacramento Kings 102-to-85. Memphis Started out strong

By COLIN FLY

AP Sports Writer



MILWAUKEE (AP) - John Salmons scored 10 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 108-103 on Sunday.



Salmons twice put the Bucks ahead in the extra period with baskets, including the lead for good when he drained a fading 14-foot jumper with 1:35 left.



Rookie Brandon Jennings added 29 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and Andrew Bogut had 18 points and 11 rebounds in his return after missing a game with a sore back to help the Bucks avoid a three-game losing streak.



Milwaukee is 16-4 since acquiring Salmons at the trade deadline from Chicago.



