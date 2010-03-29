YOUR TURN: Coach Cal's bonus

This week's "Your Turn" segment goes to Ric Keplinger. Keplinger agrees with me regarding the bonus that the University of Memphis paid to former coach John Calipari.



In Keplinger's words:



The very first time I heard that we might have to vacate the season, I said we need to get all the bonus money back, not just from Cal but from any coach, assistant, staff member and anyone else that profited from these games in any manner. In addition, U. of M. needs to be reimbursed - either by Cal, the University of Kentucky or the NCAA for the money spent recruiting any player that signed with Memphis and went to Kentucky. It is not appropriate for Memphis to be paying for Kentucky's recruiting efforts. Either that or make all of the defectors wear U of M jerseys while playing for UK.



