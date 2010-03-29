After a week on the run, police capture man wanted for meth lab

By Nick Kenney - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Memphis police have captured a man connected to at least two investigations into meth labs after he spent more than a week on the run.



Police investigators say Timmy Cotton is the common link between two separate but highly visible meth labs that have been in the news over the past 10 days.



Last Wednesday, officers raided a house on North Highland, where they stumbled upon a recently utilized crystal meth lab. That discovery led police to put out an arrest warrant for Dennis Ray, the man accused of initiating the process to manufacture meth.



However, investigators originally showed up at the house on North Highland searching for Cotton, who was wanted in connection with another meth lab, discovered five days earlier.

There, investigators believe, Cotton cooked crystal meth in his mothers house.



Cotton was captured early Monday morning. His bond was later set at $200,000.



According to Memphis police, undercover agents assigned to the meth task force have been working closely with prosecutors and judges to request high bonds in meth cases, because of the danger meth poses community and the proclivity to repeat the offense.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.