Authorities investigate meth lab in Cordova

CORDOVA, TN (WMC-TV) – Authorities in Cordova found a meth lab Tuesday inside a home in the 800 block of Abbey Grove.



Surrounded by commotion, Clementine Jackson stepped onto her front porch early Tuesday afternoon to witness something unusual.



"You never expect it in your back yard," she said.



In a home nearby, at 877 Abbey Grove Lane, investigators took four people into custody after finding a meth lab.



"I wasn't here when it first happened," Johnnie Tribble said. "I probably would've been running, myself."



Tribble's daughter lives next-door to the house where the drugs were found. When he heard the news, he quickly ran over to keep his daughter calm through the mess outside.



"My first thought was, 'My gracious, how could it happen here?'" he said.



It was a feeling shared across the gated community.



"It's got to concern you," Jackson said. "You don't want your neighborhood to have something like that going on in it."



Police have not released the identities of those people arrested.



Neighbors said they were renting the house.

