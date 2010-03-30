Ferguson elected new mayor of Oakland, Tennessee

OAKLAND, TN (WMC-TV) - Scott Ferguson has been elected as the new mayor of Oakland, Tennessee, according to officials at the Fayette County Election Commission.



Ferguson's victory will help avoid what could have been another costly special election for Oakland and Fayette County.



Last Friday, Oakland Mayor Bill Mullins was found guilty of misconduct by a Fayette County jury and was removed from office. However, his name still appeared on Tuesday's ballot in the special election for mayor.



Fayette County Election Commission officials said if Mullins won the most votes in Tuesday's election, a court would have been forced to step in and once again overturn the election.



That would have meant another mayoral election in August. Officials said Tuesday's special election cost Oakland residents $8,000 to $10,000.

Tuesday's vote count:

Scott Ferguson - 1125

Bill Mullins - 594

Theresa Leake Kelley - 127

