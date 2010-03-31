Interning with WMC Action News 5

WMC Action News 5 is proud to offer a limited number of internships each semester. Students will work closely with news professionals to gain a better understanding of the news process. Students will learn the basics to news writing, researching and gain experience with production techniques.



Requirements: Candidates are required to submit a cover letter and resume. To qualify, candidates must receive academic credit from an accredited college or university. Mature and professional conduct is expected.



To apply for an internship in the news department: Send your resume and cover letter to srarmstrong@wmctv.com or Samantha Armstrong/Assistant News Director, WMC Action News 5, 1960 Union Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38104.

To apply for an internship in the sales department: Send your resume and cover letter to cpalmer@wmctv.com, or Chris Palmer/Digital Sales Manager, WMC Action News 5, 1960 Union Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38104.

To apply for an internship in the marketing department: Send your resume and cover letter to jennysmith@wmctv.com, or Jenny Smith/Marketing Director, WMC Action News 5, 1960 Union Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38104.

Deadlines: WMC Action News 5 offers spring internships, summer internships, and fall internships.

Spring Internships: December 5

Summer Internships: March 5

Fall Internships: August 1

Internships will be awarded to students based on skill, interest, experience and professional presentation. A committee of news managers will select the winning candidates.



It is Raycom Media's policy to prohibit unlawful discrimination because of race, religion, color, citizenship, national origin, ancestry, sex, gender, age, physical or mental disability or other characteristic protected by applicable state or federal law.



Internship positions at WMC Action News 5 are non-paid and for scholastic credit only. The work hours are based on credit requirements.