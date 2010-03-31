Andy's Rest. Scorecard: Makeda's Cookies, plus scores as of 3/21/10

By Andy Wise - bio | email

MEMPHIS (WMC TV) - A Frayser pizza take-out had to temporarily shut down to answer a list of violations that included insects and a clogged toilet.

Little Caesar's Pizza, 2126 Frayser Blvd, closed the evening of March 17 after failing its Memphis-Shelby County health inspection with a 69:

"prepared pizzas on racks (at unsafe temperatures)"

"dead insect inside ceiling light fixture"

"drainbugs (and) rat droppings ...in and around sink"

"commode stopped up"

A health inspector issued Little Caesar's Pizza a "potential food permit suspension notice" and ordered it to "cease operations immediately" until the toilet and an unexplained "outcropping" growing out of the 3-compartment sink's drain were corrected.

An Action News 5 Investigators inspection of the restaurant's bathroom revealed its staff repaired and cleaned the commode. General manager Chris Gilmore would not allow us to inspect the drain "growth," but insisted it had been removed and the drain cleaned and disinfected.

The health department allowed the establishment to re-open March 18 after it passed a compliance inspection.

THIS WEEK'S BIG TIP: Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies, 2370 Airways Blvd., 901-745-2667 (3 more locations here: http://makedascookies.com/contact.html).

World renown chef Julia Child, Lord rest her soul, always said you could never have enough butter.

One bite and you'll never be able to have enough of Makeda's butter cookies.

"Butter and a lot of love," said Pam Hill, describing what goes into Makeda's cookie recipe. She makes them from scratch with her husband Maurice.

"We put a lot of love in our cookies, and we love doing them."

The Hills expanded their cookie empire to four locations (Hickory Ridge Mall location opens April 3!) after opening the store on Airways in 1999. They named the business after their niece Makeda, who died of leukemia at the age of six in 1997.

Now customers go crazy for their cookies, not just the butter cookies but all their flavors.

"I like the butter cookies and the chocolate pecan chip cookies," said Jamine Jones, who lives around the corner from the Airways store.

"They're homemade, and they take (time with their customers), and I enjoy the cookies," said Shelia King of Whitehaven.

The Kroger grocery chain carries Makeda's cookies. Pick up a box, or even better, visit the Hills at one of their locally-owned stores for some "Makeda Power!"

WHAT ANDY LIKES: Butter Cookies, Double Chocolate Chip Cookies, Iced Oatmeal Cookies

