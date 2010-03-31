Police find meth lab in motel room, after guest complains about 'body under bed'

By Nick Kenney - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A guest at a Memphis motel faces criminal charges after a call to motel management led to a search of his room.



The incident happened early Wednesday morning, when Robert Pigott, a guest at the Budget Lodge on East Brooks Road, called the front desk. Pigott was staying in room 175 motel, the same place where the body of Sony Millbrook was found stuffed inside a metal frame under a bed.



Millbrook was missing for more than a month before her body was discovered in room 222, the same room she had rented out just prior to vanishing.



Memphis police said Millbrook's case had no connection to Wednesday's investigation, other than location and the "someone under the bed" call.



"The clerk said he sounded confused and disoriented, so they called police," said Lt. Col. Mark McClain of the Memphis Police Department.



According to McClain, Pigott told the hotel clerk there was someone moving around under his bed. It turned out no one was under the bed, but officers found something else.



"Immediately upon opening his door, a strong chemical odor was emitted from the room," McClain said.



The odor came from an active meth lab cooking product.



Firefighters quickly evacuated the motel, while drug agents collected the materials.



Officers arrested Pigott, who was caught simply because he called in a complaint to the hotel that led management to call police.

