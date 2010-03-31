Family, friends and colleagues remember helicopter crash victims

By Jamel Major - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - People from across the Mid-South gathered Wednesday morning to say goodbye to three people killed in a Hospital Wing crash last week.



It was an emotional service for family, co-workers, and friends of pilot Doug Phillips and flight nurses Misty Brogdon and Cindy Parker.



"It was a moving service," said Hospital Wing board member Jamie Carter. "I know the families appreciated it."



Those who attended said it was a celebration of their lives.



"Being a flight crew member and being here was just an amazing tribute to the lives that they led," said Jeannie Yeatman.



Last week, the three member crew was returning to Hospital Wing's base in Brownsville after taking a patient from Parsons to Jackson when their helicopter crashed in a field.

Those who attended Wednesday's service also honored the crew with a helicopter flyover from several area air medical service companies.



"It was great to see all the emergency agencies and law enforcement and all the public agencies that do public service to get together and be as one during a tragic incident like this," Carter said.



The trio was commended for their sacrifice and commitment to the work they did to help save lives.



"They all had such amazing lives and the things they did and the work they did everyday outside of being a flight nurse," Yeatman said.



The National Transportation and Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are still investigating the crash.

