Southwind students ask Michelle Obama to school in video

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Seniors at Southwind High School will do just about anything to get the opportunity to see First Lady Michelle Obama.



"We all admire her and her husband's achievements," student Paige Woods said Wednesday.



Senior students at the school recently produced a video, which they sent to Mrs. Obama hoping to convince her to speak at their graduation.



"It would mean a lot for them to have a figure like Mrs. Obama come down," Southwind curriculum technology trainer Chip Blanchard said. "With Mr. Obama being our first African American President, I think that's significant to the culture we have here, and would be such a great impact on these young people's lives."



The students will comprise Southwind's first graduating class this spring. It took them about a month to produce the five minute video.



"We worked together in the editing process to come up with a plan and using the 'Yes, I can,' or 'Yes, I will' for the video," he said.



The video shows what Southwind High is all about.



"It was students filming it," Woods said. "They wrote the script for the video. We have interviews of us talking about our dreams and future aspirations."



And for students, a visit from First Lady Obama would be a dream come true. If Mrs. Obama cannot come to their school, the students hope she will write a letter or send a video message that can be played during graduation.

