65-year-old man trapped in tree after limb crushed his legs

By Janice Broach - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A 65-year-old Memphis man was trapped in a tree Wednesday.



Martin Sonny Barringer was stuck 60 feet in the air for more than 40 minutes after a large limb broke loose and crushed his legs.



Barringer's family members heard him scream.



"Everybody in the neighborhood just heard him hollering," said Ivy Green, Barringer's sister.



"I was just in the back of the house when I heard screams," said Justin Barringer, his son. "I just ran outside to see what happened."



Justin Barringer saw his father in the tree with the limb on his legs. He said he felt helpless.



"When you're 60 feet plus, seeing somebody off the ground, no matter how big or strong you may be you can't get to them," Justin Barringer said. "You feel helpless. He's my father, I'm his baby son. It hurt."



Barringer had been cutting limbs for a few months at his son's house. He knew what he was doing but this time he made a slight miscalculation.



His son said he had the limb tied too close to his leg. When the log fell, it rolled over on him.



Firefighters had to get the large limb off Barringer's leg without causing more injury. They gave him an IV as they worked.



They finally feed him and brought him down with the ladder.



Barringer is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries.

